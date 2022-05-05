Brambox trains educators on alternative methodologies for learning

In a bid to meet up with the 21st Century trends in the transformation agenda in education, teachers and all stakeholders in the sector have been encouraged to adopt alternative methodologies in facilitating learning in schools.

This was concluded in a first specialised training which was conducted by Brambox, in partnership with Bramble Learning Network, at the Eridan Space, The Philipi Center, Ikeja, on Thursday, 21st April, 2022.

The training which was tagged, “Alternative Education Methodologies” had in attendance, participants who are educators from schools and learning institutions in Lagos and Oyo States.

One of the facilitators, Ayo Owairu, a seasoned administrator who spoke to participants on the Project-based learning type of education spoke about the challenges of 21st-century educators and the need to embrace change in facilitating learning in schools.

Owairu, who is also the lead strategist and CEO of teach2endue, said, “Your success starts with your deep interest for the child, and that every child can learn but the need to understand the child is paramount.

“Education does not equate to being literate. Education means you have been taught.”





Speaking to Tribune Online, one of the participants, Omoyemi Adeayo, expressed gratitude to the facilitators and also spoke on how the training would in turn help teachers facilitate learning in an approach to effect the change the society needs.

“This training has a lot of impacts as I see passionate educators who are ready to take up the task of creating the change the world needs,” Adeayo noted.

In her words, the founder of Bramble Network, Odunayo Aliu, who spoke extensively on the need for educators to always place school children at the centre of the curriculum noted that “I have been exposed to the normal system and the same result has been achieved over time. But, in my years of practising Alternative education, It has produced different positive results.”

“Indeed, we are gradually moving towards the era where the change in the system would be embraced by all,” she added.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE