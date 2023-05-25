Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has dissolved the State Executive Council after a special valedictory session at the council chamber in Maiduguri Government House.

Announcing the dissolution on Thursday, Zulum thanked members of the council for their service to the government and the people of Borno State.

He noted that the development recorded in the state during his tenure as the governor was a result of their commitments and selfless service in recovering the state from the aftermath of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, the commissioners are handover to their Permanent Secretaries no later than Friday 26th May 2023.

Also affected by the dissolution are the Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, as well as the Chairmen and members of boards and parastatals.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa is to stay till May 29th, 2023.

Zulum wished them well in their future endeavours.

