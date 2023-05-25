Niger State Government is set to ban the exportation of unprocessed shea nuts in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this at a 3-day retreat organized by the Nigeria Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) held in Minna.

The governor said the decision to ban the exportation of unprocessed shea nuts was taken at the state executive council meeting so as to add value which will in turn increase revenue generation.

“We have agreed at the state executive council meeting to ban the exportation of unprocessed shea nuts at least to add the first layer of value,” he said.

He stressed the need for deliberate efforts to come up with policies that would support women entrepreneurs.

Bello assured NAWE of his continued support adding that he will brief the incoming governor on their activities and also arrange an interface between the incoming governor and executives of the association.

He commended NAWE for putting together the retreat and engaging in entrepreneurship activities while urging them to make judicious use of every opportunity given to them so that others can also benefit.

In her remarks, the National President of the Association, Erelu Barr. Vera Ndanusa described the governor as “a man of his word and full of passion”.

She recalled how supportive the governor has been to the association adding that his desire to see families out of poverty is second to none.

The National President said governor Sani will be remembered for his dexterity in leadership and prayed the next administration will sustain the tempo.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE