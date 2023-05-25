In its usual manner of complementing the efforts of government and that of the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), the foremost Tinubu Presidential support group; ‘Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023’ has put together plans to make the inauguration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, a remarkable one.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday by its National Director, Media & Publicity, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, the group is hosting the event at the Millennium Park in Abuja to make the inauguration a memorable one for guests, participants and well-wishers of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Adebayo who doubles as the Chairman of the Media sub-committee of the event, the unique intention of ‘Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023’ is to accommodate with huge comfort the Abuja guests, visitors, participants and well-wishers who may not have the opportunity to be at the Eagle square.

The event tagged: ‘Abuja Inauguration Concert & Live Viewing Centre’ with the theme: ‘Celebrating Uncommon Political Milestone in Nigeria’ will kick start by 10:00 am on Monday, 29th May 2023 at the Millennium Park beside Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja featuring comedians, artists, musicians, foods, drinks and screens to view the inauguration proceedings live. There will also be exclusive tents for the VIPs and very comfortable tents for the general public.

Recall that the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 displayed such unique capacity during the APC National Convention & Presidential primaries where the Project solely called the delegates on the phone to encourage them to attend the event in Abuja, providing logistics for their movement in Abuja and accommodation for some of who needed it.

