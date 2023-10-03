Twenty-three people on board a commercial boat were feared dead when their boat, which was carrying thirty passengers, capsized the river Monday night in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen by the Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor Ahmed Idris, the boat took off from Kasabo Village to Yauri market when the accident happened.

According to reports, all passengers on board the ill-fated boat drowned while 23 people were feared dead; only seven were rescued by Village divers and government officials.

The State Government has condoled with members of the victims’ immediate families, the Yauri Emirate Council, and the Yauri Local Government Area over the sad tragedy.

The State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, appealed to the affected families to accept the incident as the will of God as he prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Jannatul Firdaus.

“I want to urge you to see what happened as the will of Almighty Allah that nobody can question, therefore, accept it in good faith. We should also continue to pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus,” he prayed.

He also prayed for quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during what he described as an ugly development and prayed to Almighty God to end the recurrence of such an event.

