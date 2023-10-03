As part of efforts targeted at ameliorating the sufferings of his constituents, lawmaker representing Saki West, Saki East and Atisbo federal constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Honourable Tajudeen Abisodun, has rendered financial support to some of the constituents who are receiving treatment for different ailments at various hospitals.

Abisodun, popularly known as “Were nise Oluwa” who is the Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism told journalists that the essence of the gesture was to support and lessen the medical bills of some patients in the constituency who needed medical attention.

The cash support was given to some patients at Muslim Hospital (Saki), State Hospital (Saki), Baptist Medical Centre (Saki), General Hospital (Sepeteri) and State Hospital (Tede).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said the gesture was part of efforts aimed at easing the sufferings of the people particularly at this critical period and in fulfilment of his pledge for quality representation.

Commenting on the development, some of the beneficiaries commended the lawmaker for the intervention, describing it as timely and hugely supportive.

The lawmaker was accompanied during the exercise by some State lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders and some of his political loyalists.

In the same vein, Hon. Abisodun has announced full scholarship for 20 deserving students from the three local governments comprising the constituency.

This initiative, according to him is part of the commemoration of his 100 days in office and his resolve to ensure that he encourages students in his constituency to achieve academic excellence.

The beneficiaries, carefully selected based on their outstanding academic records and dedication to their studies, hail from diverse backgrounds in Saki West, Atisbo, and Saki East Local Governments.

The lawmaker’s decision to provide these full scholarships also underscores his dedication to empowering the youth and ensuring that access to quality education is not limited by financial constraints.

