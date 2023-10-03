The House of Representatives is expected to commence debate on a bill which seeks to increase the age of retirement of Police Officers from 60 years to 65 years.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon. Gaza Gbefwi seeks to amend the Police Act, No.2 of 2020, to provide for the engagement of compulsorily retired Senior Police Officers as Consultants to provide training and guidance to serving officers and for related matters.

The affected Senior Police Officers are those compulsorily retired by reason of the appointment by the President of an Inspector General of Police.

According to the bill seen by Nigerian Tribune, Hon. Gbewfi proposed the insertion of a new section 7A and amendment of Section 18 of the Principal Act.

As stipulated in Clause 2 of the bill, Hon. Gbewfi proposed the insertion of a new section ‘7A’ after the existing section 7, which provides that: “As from the commencement of this Bill, where a Police Officer other than the most senior Deputy Inspector-General of Police is appointed by the President as the Inspector General of Police, all Deputy Inspectors General of Police of coordinate rank or superior rank who are made to retire mandatorily as a result of such appointment, shall be engaged by the President as strategic Technical Consultants for the training of officers of the force in the Police College/Academy or any other like institution.”

Clause 7(A) (2) also stated that: “The President shall determine the terms and condition of engagement of each consultant provided that not Consultant shall be engaged for a period exceeding 5 years from the date of his engagement.”

Clause 7(3) also provides that: “The provision of this section does not apply to senior serving officers who were retired compulsorily as a result of a disciplinary measure, or on health ground or whose compulsory retirement was for any reason otherwise than as provided in Clause 2 of this Bill.”

The Sponsor of the bill also proposed an amendment to Section 18(8) of the Principal Act, by substituting for the words ’60 years’ the words ’65 years’ appearing in line 3.”

As stipulated in the Explanatory Memorandum, the purpose of this bill is to ensure that junior Police officers learn from the wealth of knowledge and experiences of retired deputy Inspectors General of Police who compulsorily retire as a result of the appointment of their junior as an Inspector General of Police.

