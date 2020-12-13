BOA, SMEDAN boost SMEs’ capacity with matching fund

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) are building synergy towards boosting the capacity of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) across the country with a Matching Fund Programme.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit of the agency in Abuja, quoted the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, as saying the two agencies were determined to see this project work in the interest of Nigerian MSMEs.

He said the matching fund initiative which will commence on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, with the opening of the programme portal is a promotional intervention meant to deliver credit, to the sub-sector, to enhance enterprise output, competitiveness and jobs creation.

He also stated that the disbursing entity, under the programme, shall be the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

“Target beneficiaries for this programme shall be labour-intensive micro or small enterprises (MSEs), operating in the real sector. These shall ideally be innovative value-added products that are establishing footprints in the Nigerian market, and require additional funds to increase output,” the Director-General said.

He, therefore, called for applications from all suitably-qualified MSEs located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna and Oyo states to apply for the programme.

Dr Radda also stated that prospective beneficiaries, who must be registered with SMEDAN, may apply for loans within the range of N1.2 million to N5 million on business-friendly terms including waiver of collaterals.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…