Blame parents for vices, ritual killing among youths ― Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday, attributed the upsurge in social vices, such as violent crimes including drug abuse, rape, cultism and ritual killings to bad parentage.

Aregbesola who said parents are the most potent tool to stop vices, however, maintained that the upbringing of students should not be left for teachers but should be a joint effort of parents, old student associations and tiers of government.

The Minister stated this Akure, the Ondo capital, while hosting the 1975 set of his Alma mater of Akoko Anglican Grammar School Arigidi Akoko, lamented the rate at which young people engaged in ritual killing under the pretext of looking for quick wealth.

Aregbesola appealed to teachers and parents to be more committed to the upbringing of children for a better society in the country, saying, bringing up children in a good manner would go a long way in taking good care of youths, preventing vices and any wrongdoings ravaging the society.

According to him, there is an entrenched moral decadence as many parents, crave material wealth desperately, while they abandon their primary responsibility to their children who eventually become tainted through such circumstances.

Aregbesola who attributed lack of parental care to the vices said “what is obviously lacking is insufficient parental guidance. Let us address parental issues, parents must be encouraged to properly groom their children and grooming is not just about discipline, it goes beyond that. It involves correcting any vices, malpractices, misbehaviours among others.

“When parents are sensitive to what their children need to the company they keep, definitely we are going to have well-groomed and disciplined children.”

Aregbesola, who also spoke on his Alma mater said, “I am joining the other old students to see how we can support, develop, fund the effort of the government in making our Alma-mater functional for the current students.

“It is obvious now that the government alone cannot attend to the needs of those institutions, particularly in terms of good infrastructure and this led me to join my other old students to support and assist in providing infrastructure and rehabilitating the old structure at once and to motivate the current students.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Blame parents for vices Blame parents for vices

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Blame parents for vices Blame parents for vices