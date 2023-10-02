In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving workplace dynamics, Blakskill Limited is taking a bold step forward in equipping Sub-Saharan Africa’s talents with the competencies required to excel in today’s global talent market.

As part of its vision to empower the region’s workforce, Blakskill Limited has announced its Blakskill Academy, a pioneering initiative set to redefine the career trajectory of talents across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

With the goal of enhancing employability and fostering career progression, the management of the outfit has explained that the initiative focuses on providing the essential skills needed to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of the global talent marketplace.

Mr. Olugbenga Omojola, CEO, Blakskill Limited, shared his insights on the academy’s vision, stating, “Blakskill Academy is a testament to our commitment to personal and professional growth in Sub-Saharan Africa. We believe that by investing in skills development and nurturing talents, we can unlock the region’s potential and drive positive change.

“At the heart of Blakskill Academy lies the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES). This flagship programme is strategically designed to cater to the needs of university and polytechnic graduates, particularly those that are currently unemployed or underemployed. BSES aims to equip these graduates with the critical competencies essential for securing, retaining, and excelling in gainful employment opportunities globally”.

Mr. Michael Alasa, the Chief Operating Officer of Blakskill Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the BSES project, saying, “BSES is not just about acquiring skills; it’s about transforming careers. We want to provide young professionals with the tools they need to accelerate their careers and stand out in a competitive job market.

“The impact of the BSES project extends far beyond individual careers. By cultivating a skilled and empowered workforce, Blakskill Academy’s initiative aligns seamlessly with Nigeria’s and SSA’s broader economic development goals. A highly skilled workforce not only attracts investment but also fuels economic growth and innovation, ultimately contributing to the region’s prosperity.”

Blakskill Limited’s journey is more than just a business venture; it is a commitment to social responsibility. Through initiatives like Blakskill Academy, the company seeks to create lasting and positive change, leaving an indelible mark on the communities it serves.”

As Blakskill Academy gears up to launch its maiden Graduate Employability programme, BSES Cohort 1, in October 2023, the stage is set for a transformative revolution in the career paths of young professionals.

According to Omojola, “This initiative promises to be a game-changer, assuring a brighter and more promising future for talents in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

