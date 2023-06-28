Hollywood is set to honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman with a posthumous star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, three years after his untimely death at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.

Boseman, renowned for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2016 to 2019, is among the distinguished group of celebrities who will be immortalized on the historic landmark in 2024.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel recently announced this prestigious recognition, which will also be bestowed upon other luminaries in the entertainment industry. The list of honorees includes Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Gwen Stefani, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ellen K, Chair and Walk of Fame spokesperson, highlighted the meticulous selection process undertaken by the committee, which consists of accomplished Walk of Famers. The honorees were carefully chosen to represent various genres within the entertainment world. Ellen K expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming star unveiling, anticipating the heartfelt reactions of each recipient as they realize their place in Hollywood’s storied history on the world’s most renowned walkway.

Apart from his iconic role as Black Panther, Boseman left an indelible mark through his performances in films such as 42, Marshall, Get on Up, and Draft Day. His battle with stage three cancer, diagnosed in 2016, involved enduring numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, as detailed by his family.

The posthumous star for Chadwick Boseman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will serve as a lasting tribute to his talent, impact, and legacy within the entertainment industry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…





‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…