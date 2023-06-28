Some Nigerians have taken to social media to share different reactions to the trending allegation made by the United States of America-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown who accused Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, better known professionally as Davido, of allegedly impregnating her.

The lady made the accusation in a series of Instagram story posts on her verified Instagram account recently.

She claimed that her affair with the ‘Fem’ crooner was not a one-night stand, adding that they have been in an on-and-off relationship since they first met in Dubai in 2017.

“We met in Dubai in 2017. Let’s be clear. This is not a one-night stand. Stop playing with my name,” she wrote.

While sharing screenshots of the alleged series of chats between her and the artist, Anita claimed not to be aware of the artist’s marital status and only found out much later.

She wrote, “So, y’all weirdos. I didn’t know he was married, and after I found out, it did make me feel away, but at this point, I’m pregnant, and I cannot help how I’m feeling and the more feelings being added because I’m with a child, you weirdo creeps. I study the Bible; even having thoughts about a married man is a sin. But it is what it is. I DIDN’T KNOW! PERIOD. And I don’t owe y’all SHIT! Y’all are not GOD! Y’all are not my savior or my judge!”

She added that she’s, however, not out to mess up the singer’s marriage to Chioma, saying that the marriage is messed up already.

The news of the alleged pregnancy accusation leveled against the artist has, however, led to different reactions from Nigerians who took to social media to express their diverse opinions about the development.

Some internet users criticize the artist for having extramarital affairs despite being happily married to Chioma Rowland while others claimed Chioma is more beautiful than all the women the artist is allegedly having affairs with.

Reacting to the accusation, a Twitter user, @cold_stanwizkid wrote, “Be like Davido dey plan break 2 Baba record, as he no fit break any music record.”

Another user, @God’sgiftChisom wrote, “I don’t have any pity for women who run after Davido. They’re doing so for business because they know he will always drop the child support. Same way I don’t have pity for his wife because she’s aware of what she’s going into. Davido is not disciplined. He’s for the streets.”





“Wetin dey pain me na say Chioma fine pass all these other ladies, with better character sef. David… focus! Pull yourself together!” @Noksvibesonly tweeted.

“I’m going to say this again, Chioma has no reason to be married to Davido.” @Kowa_asa tweeted.

@djjamzy_ wrote, “When you can’t control your manhood, be ready to accommodate the mess you’ll put yourself in. But this shouldn’t have been my Davido.”

Davido, who recently confirmed his marriage to his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, is a father of 4 children with 4 women.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE