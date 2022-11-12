Looks from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ historic premiere in Nigeria

FOR the first time, Marvel held a movie premiere in Nigeria. It was the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” historic premiere which was in Lagos, Nigeria on November 6, 2022.

Some of the biggest stars from the film that were present for the premiere include director Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’O, Angela Bassett, Isaach de Bankole, among others.

Nigerian celebrities who were present at the event include Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), IK Osakioduwa, Ini Edo, Hermes Iyele and Allysyn Audu.

They sure understood the theme of the event as they brought their A-games and dazzled in their different regalia.

Check out some of their looks to the event.

PHOTOS: Instagram

