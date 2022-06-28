Widow, parents to share Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate

Chadwick Boseman’s estate is set to be evenly split between his widow and his parents.

It will be recalled that the Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer which was diagnosed in 2016.

The actor left behind a $2.3 million fortune after the subtraction of taxes, funeral, legal, and lawyer fees.

The total value of Boseman’s estate was estimated to be about $3,881,758 prior to the various fees.

His widow Taylor Simone Ledward, 31, has reportedly asked for her husband’s estate to be split between herself and her in-laws, Leroy and Carolyn, according to Black Enterprise.

It was reported that Simone was in charge of settling the estate and is set to receive $1.15 million from the estate, with an equal portion going to her late husband’s parents.

The actor did not have a will at the time of his passing, which means that the number of legal fees the family had to pay out was much higher than if he had one.

Chadwick and Simone got married in secret, close to a year prior to his death. The couple had been together since 2016, but it wasn’t until the actor’s passing that the family confirmed to the public that he was married.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.