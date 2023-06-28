The National President, Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Ahmed Raji has congratulated the Muslim community in Oke-Ogun on the celebration of Eid-il-Kabir.

The renowned legal luminary congratulated Muslim brothers and Sisters all over the country and globally for witnessing another Eid Kabir as a living soul, enjoining them to use the spiritually-rewarding occasion to improve and increase their compliance with the teachings and dictate of Allah.

“We congratulate our Muslim Ummah for witnessing another Eid-id-Kabir, we enjoin them to emulate God’s teachings, whose way, is the only way towards guaranteeing a peaceful, courteous, pious, fair and modest life that will entrench Godliness in all facets of life.

“This was demonstrated by prophet Ibrahim who chose not to renege in his pledge to ALLAH to sacrifice his son Ismail, his obedience was rewarded with the observation of Eid Kabir using animal to replace human sacrifice, this is a period when prayers are answered.”

Barrister Raji urged Nigerians to explore the occasion to pray for the success of the current regime of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo so that the process of governance and outcome of decisions and policies will be beneficial to all and sundry.

The legal luminary prayed for peace and tranquility of Iseyin as well as the safety of lives and properties in Iseyin, Oke-Ogun, Oyo and Nigeria as whole while appreciating the doggedness, resilience and proficiency ways of securing lives and properties by the security agencies in the State.

He commended the State security personnel for synergising to flush out the unscrupulous elements disturbing the peace of Iseyin people.

The Babadeeni of Oke-Ogun used the moment to enjoin elected and appointed public office holders to embrace justice, fair play and fear of God as their ways of life at their various offices.

