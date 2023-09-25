Despite the intervention of the Students’ Union Caretaker Committee (SU-CTC) of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), to improve the welfare of the residents in Zamfara Hostel, some students have complained about the inability of the water installation project in meeting their demands.

A 300-level Law student and resident of Zamfara Hostel, Abdullateef Maryam described the new development of the Students’ Union as a “bittersweet innovation” for the inability of the project to meet its purpose.

“It’s a really good development but I don’t think it’s serving its purpose,” she lamented.

She continued; “Before the installation of the two taps outside, there are two working taps inside the Hall and they are running perfectly like a normal tap. But is of surprise when the two taps outside are put to use, the ones inside refuse to function normally, they start peeing (as we use to say)”.

“And it didn’t return to normal since then. The period one will use to fetch 3 buckets of water is now what we use to fetch a bucket. Students haven’t resumed fully and we already going to another hostel for water,” she added.

The project was provided to ease the scarcity of water for the students in Zamfara block, and it has been reported that the installation of the water tap as ‘part of the commitment of the CTC towards providing portable water supply to the students, and the installation was done at the time its mostly needed considering the harsh weather’.

Unfortunately, like Maryam, many other students are experiencing the ineffective delivery of the development.

Yusuf Kawthar Bukola, a 400-level student of Public Administration, narrated that despite the SU-CTC committee coming for their aid following the water crisis but claimed no help seems to be rendered to them.

“It’s the SU-CTC representative that has come so far for the repair, those maintenances no answer us. And it is our money that we are using to buy sockets so they will fix it for us,” she said.

We’ll make it work, SU-CTC reacts

Reacting, the Students’ Union Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Abdulrauf Abdullahi Opeyemi expressed that before the intervention of installing the taps, the hall governor of Zamfara Hostel narrated the working taps were not effective, and the students waited in line to get water.

“When we met their hall Governors they channeled all their complaints and what they actually said is that those two taps inside are not working effectively (and) that majority of the students have to be lining up to fetch water. That’s why we use the initiative to install another one outside.”





Speaking with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Abdullahi Sanusi told this reporter that he had been informed about the situation and that the Union would do its best.

“I was also informed yesterday, and we (will) try our best to make it work,” he said.

