Security agents, particularly operatives of the DSS, have been charged to urgently identify and expose the individuals and groups making false and baseless allegations against the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, regarding the reappointment of the Board and Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Managing Director Mohammad Goni Alkali.

The charge was made by a group known as the North East Elders and Youth Peoples Forum (NEYPF) during a press conference held in Bauchi on Monday.

Addressing journalists jointly, the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, flanked by the Secretary, Lawal Abdullahi, stated that the unwarranted attack on the reappointment of Alkali Goni and the false threat to go to court by the faceless and unregistered group were nothing but “mischievous and based on hatred, malice, envy, and ignorance.”

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettiman, and the Senate for finding Alkali Goni, alongside other appointees, worthy of reappointment to the NEDC board, the group described the “naysayers” as enemies of the North-East sub-region.

The group added that those planning to make false allegations were attempting to distract Alkali Goni from consolidating on the good work he has started of repositioning the subregion through the execution of laudable projects in the region.

Salihu Magaji also said that the people behind the statement were feigning ignorance of how federal appointments were made to mislead the unsuspecting public and sow seeds of discord.

He also stated that the essence of the press conference was to correct the false narrative against the board members, emphasising that due process was followed in their appointment in accordance with the laws of the country.

According to him, “First of all, we wish to thank President Bola Tinubu for the reappointment of the board, which was long in coming.

We are indeed proud of Alkali. He has a humble political pedigree, sagacity, and versatility in all fields of human endeavour.”

The Chairman added that, “We outrightly condemn the sponsors of the false and imaginary write-up.

We are sad that these self-centred, faceless groups did not see anything good in this appointment to congratulate the beneficiaries but chose to malign and cast aspersions on his well-deserved appointment.”





“Consequently, we urge respected citizens of the subregion to ignore all forms of unholy antagonism against Alkali Goni and other board members,” he added.

The group called on the security agencies to unravel this faceless group trying to sow a seed of discord in the country.

They stated, however, that they would continue to support any individual or cause that would bring development and unity to the people of northeastern Nigeria.

On his part, Lawal Abdullahi, Secretary of the group, said that the security agents should identify the writers of the article for denigrating the distinguished and respected Nigerian, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“They should expose their sponsors. We searched and checked; no one knows the so-called Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo.

We have searched the Corporate Affairs Commission; there is no registered group called the North East Pressure Group,” he claimed.

He further stressed that “if members of the group are sincere, let them come out openly so that all can see them.

If they are sincere, we are waiting for them in court, where they remain silent; let the security agencies identify the writers of the mischievous story.”

He said, “We have already informed all security agencies to trace the authors of the mischievous write-up and bring them to book.”

