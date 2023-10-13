The bill to amend the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act has passed the first reading on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, made this announcement on Thursday during a working visit by the committee to NIMASA operational offices in Lagos.

He noted that the Senate of the tenth assembly is committed to formulating policies that will ensure Nigerians enjoy the benefits of the blue economy.

Speaking further, the Committee Chairman emphasised that a constructive evaluation of the existing maritime legal framework was necessary to identify gaps for possible review.

He pledged that the Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, was committed to supporting the maritime sector in line with the vision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Let me inform you that the bill seeking the amendment of the NIMASA Act has passed the first reading on the floor of the Senate.

On behalf of my colleagues, I want to express our commitment to this journey, and we will not hesitate to support your vision, as long as it is aimed at enhancing the potential of the maritime sector for national growth and development.

With the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry by Mr. President, a message has been sent to all stakeholders that the maritime industry has a significant role to play in building our nation.

We must align with the president’s vision, and we must support the government to achieve a better country for all Nigerians,” Sani stated.

The committee members unanimously acknowledged NIMASA’s investment in the acquisition and development of a strong safety and security architecture.

They reiterated that such efforts confirmed that NIMASA was mindful of its mandate and strategic status as one of Nigeria’s major contributors to the country’s sustainable development.

A member of the Committee, Senator Abdul Ningi, commended NIMASA Management, stating, “I have visited this agency over the years, and I must note that much progress has been made. You have done very well.”

In his welcome remarks, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR, noted that the agency is committed to both human capacity and infrastructural development to grow the Nigerian blue economy.

Jamoh stated that a well-developed marine and blue economy would be strong enough to service Nigeria’s annual budget because it encompasses all economic activities associated with the oceans and seas.

According to Jamoh, “NIMASA is working tirelessly to secure our waters and, by extension, the Gulf of Guinea.

The time has come for us as a nation to build on the recent gains in the area of safety and security in our waterways.

Rest assured that NIMASA is utilising appropriated funds judiciously, as evident in our investment in infrastructure.

We will continue in the direction President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pointed out with the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry.

