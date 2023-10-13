The introduction of hand-washing and other WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities at the Gital PHCC in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State has significantly reduced cases of cholera, diarrhoea, and other waterborne diseases in the community.

This information was disclosed by Charity Joseph, the officer in charge of the facility, during an interaction with WASH Media members at the Gital facility. This event was part of the celebration of World Handwashing Day 2023.

As part of the activities to mark the day, scheduled for Sunday, October 15th, the Women Development Association for Self-Sustenance (WODASS), with support from WaterAid Nigeria and RUWASSA, organised a WASH Media Facilities Tour to Tafawa Balewa LGA.

It is important to recall that before the introduction of the WASH facilities, the LGA was severely affected by cholera outbreaks, resulting in numerous deaths.

Charity Joseph added that with the introduction of the handwashing facility at the centre, people have become accustomed to regular handwashing each time they visit for medical attention.

She further highlighted that antenatal attendance has significantly improved because pregnant women are now practising regular handwashing, thereby enhancing their health status and that of their unborn child.

In her words, “Initially, when they came for antenatal visits, we encouraged them to wash their hands. At first, they found it challenging and questioned why they were being compelled to wash their hands.

However, through mobilisation and health talks emphasising its importance to them and their families, they have now embraced the practice.”

She also emphasised, “Now, there is a notable improvement in ANC (antenatal care) turnout by pregnant women.

As they arrive, they go to the handwashing point and do it themselves. We also educate them on how to wash fruits and vegetables they use at home. They are very pleased with the situation, and it has become a habit.”

She stressed that the number of women attending ANC has increased, stating, “Previously, we used to have between 15 and 20 women for ANC, but now we have 40 to 50 every week because they appreciate the services provided.”





Regarding routine immunisation, Charity Joseph mentioned that the turnout is very encouraging, especially due to the N1000 incentives provided to them, which have significantly motivated them.

She noted, “In the past, even when we went to their homes, they wouldn’t bring out their children. We used to have many defaulters.”

She assured that the facility’s staff will maintain the momentum of compliance with handwashing, crediting the WDC and VWC for their outstanding efforts in keeping the facility operational.

Charity Joseph added that since the installation of the handwashing facility, the PHCC has improved healthcare services to the community, establishing the facility as a standout in the LGA in terms of efficient and effective service delivery.

She explained that the strategy adopted includes ensuring a continuous flow of water to the handwashing tank daily and the availability of soap and other necessities for the exercise.

Lastly, she appealed to WaterAid, RUWASSA, WODASS, and other related agencies in the WASH sector to consistently support the facility with the necessary resources to enhance effective and efficient healthcare service delivery to the community.

The agencies pledged to continue promoting and supporting the general culture of handwashing with soap in all societies, shedding light on the state of handwashing in Bauchi State, and raising awareness about the benefits of handwashing with soap for healthy living.

The theme for the 2023 Global Handwashing Day is “Clean hands are within reach.”

