Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), announced that President Bola Tinubu has given approval for the establishment of a Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s issues in the FCT Administration.

Wike disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, stating that this move was part of Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance that encompasses everyone.

He mentioned that currently, FCTA had secretariats addressing various development issues but lacked a specific secretariat focusing on women’s issues.

According to him, women play a critical role in the development process of the country, underscoring the need for a conscious effort to address their concerns.

Wike said, “In today’s world, how can we talk about good governance and development without including women?

“I suggest that a secretariat be created to take care of women, similar to what we have in other states with a commissioner of women affairs.

“So, there must be one in FCT to ensure inclusivity.

“As I am speaking, my president has approved the establishment of a mandate secretary for women.”

The minister mentioned that the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs would likely be inaugurated on Monday.

