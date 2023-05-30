The United States President, Joe Biden has pledged his continuous support for the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration in Nigeria.

This was contained in President Joe Biden’s statement posted on the white house website on Monday to send warm wishes on the occasion of President Tinubu’s inauguration in Nigeria

He said on behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

Biden further stated that, his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs.

“And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world”, he said.

