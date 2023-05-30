THE Bola Tinubu era is effectively up and running with the newly inaugurated president assuring Nigerians that he will govern on their behalf and not rule over them.

The inauguration programme of commenced with the arrival of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He got into the venue at about 10.11am and was welcomed by the national anthem rendered by a detachment of the Armed forces.

This was followed by opening Christian and Muslims prayers.

All seats inside Eagle Square have been taken up by invited guests who are anticipating the swearing in of the new president.

Security into the premises is tight as agents are busy screening and ensuring that only authorized persons have access.

Many of the roads leading to the three arms zone where Eagle Square is located have already been cordoned off, lessening the number of people milling around the venue.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola administered the oath of office to Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima at exactly 10:28am and 10:38am respectively.

Majestic parade by smartly dressed members of the Armed Forces preceded the oath-taking and swearing in ceremony which was witnessed by Tinubu’s predecessors including Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu’s wife, Remi; Shettima’s wife, Nana as well as Buhari’s wife, Aisha also witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.

African leaders who witnessed the historic event at the venue beautifully decorated with the green-white-green colours of the nation were the new Prime Minister of Gabon, Billy By-Nze, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo; and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame.





Also at the venue of the inauguration ground were dignitaries including Akinwumi Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Jim Ovia.

Others present include service chiefs, heads of security agencies, governors, former governors, serving and former ministers as well as chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his inaugural speech, President Tinubu said, though the 2023 presidential election was keenly contested, it turned out to be an election with the best quality so far in the history of the nation with the outcome reflecting the will of the people.

He said: “Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you. We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own.

“We are here to further mend and heal this nation, not tear and injure it.

“In this vein, may I offer a few comments regarding the election that brought us to this juncture. It was a hard fought contest. And it was also fairly won. Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality.

“The outcome reflected the will of the people. However, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. Nor does it render them any less patriotic.

“They shall forever be my fellow compatriots. And I will treat them as such. They represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore.

“They have taken their concerns to court. Seeking legal redress is their right and I fully defend their exercise of this right. This is the essence of the rule of law.

“Over six decades ago, our founding fathers gave bravely of themselves to place Nigeria on the map as an independent nation.

“We must never allow the labour of those who came before us to wither in vain but to blossom and bring forth a better reality.

“Let us take the next great step in the journey they began and believed in.

“Today, let us recommit our very selves to placing Nigeria in our hearts as the indispensable home for each and every one of us regardless of creed, ethnicity, or place of birth.”

President Tinubu said his administration’s mission is more than just to improve economic and other statistics but way of life.

He stressed the need to work harder to strengthen bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding while developing a shared sense of fairness and equity.

Tinubu noted that in coming days and weeks, his team will publicly detail key aspects of his government’s programme but announced a general over view including that there will be no more petroleum subsidy as it was not provided for in the budgets he has seen.

On fuel subsidy, he said: “We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.”

Tinubu also spoke on monetary policy, saying: “Monetary policy needs thorough housecleaning. The Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate. This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy.

“Interest rates need to be reduced to increase investment and consumer purchasing in ways that sustain the economy at a higher level.

“Whatever merits it had in concept, the currency swap was too harshly applied by the CBN given the number of unbanked Nigerians. The policy shall be reviewed. In the meantime, my administration will treat both currencies as legal tender.”

On foreign policy, President Tinubu noted that the crisis in Sudan and the turn from democracy by several nations in Nigeria’s immediate neighbourhood are of pressing concern.

Tinubu further said that though the inauguration day was the proudest moment of his life, the day belonged to all Nigerians.

He urged citizens to join him in making a more perfect nation.

