Bida Polytechnic matriculates 120 students for degree programmes

No fewer than 120 students have been matriculated into degree programmes of the Federal Polytechnic Bida in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State for the 2019/2020 academic session.

This development brings to 500 the total number of students who have so far registered for the programme since it began last year.

A representative of the Vice-Chancellor and the university’s Director of Affiliation and Linkages, Professor Johnson Olusegun Oyero, disclosed this during the matriculation ceremony held in the polytechnic’s Twin Theatre recently.

Oyero admonished the new students to avoid people of questionable characters that may distract them from attending to their academics throughout their stay on campus.

He further advised the students not to involve themselves in examination misconduct and other acts that could constitute threats to the relative peace in the polytechnic community.

In his remarks, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Rector, Administration, Dr Sani Man-Yahaya assured the students of a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

He asked students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the programme to achieve their goals of becoming useful citizens of the world.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnic’s Director of Affiliation, Dr Ndako Yahaya acknowledged the gains so far recorded by the programme, while applauding the Rector for his continuous commitment to the success of the programme.

He noted that challenges notwithstanding, the polytechnic still boasts of more students than other schools affiliated to the university.

Some of the students who were matriculated expressed gratitude to the Abubakar Dzukogi -led administration which initiated the degree programme and for providing a conducive environment it’s smooth running.

One of the students, Aisha Abubakar from Quantity Surveying Department commended the management for the smooth running of the programme and advised her fellow students to adhere strictly to rules and regulations governing the programme and the polytechnic.

Another student from Building Technology Department, Owolabi James Adebayo said the Directorate of University Affiliation was doing its best to ensure that the programme succeeds.

