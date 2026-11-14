Between toast and ordinary bread

I want to know which is better between toast bread and the ordinary one.

Luke (by SMS)

When you slide a piece of bread into a toaster, the intense heat doesn’t just brown the crust. It actually begins digesting the carbohydrates before you even take a bite. This happens through a process called dextrinisation, where complex starches in the flour are broken down into simpler, shorter chains called dextrins. Interestingly, toasting also changes how the body absorbs the bread’s energy. Clinical studies show that toasting fresh white bread can lower its postprandial glycemic response, meaning it releases glucose into the bloodstream more gradually than a fresh slice. This effect becomes even more pronounced if the bread is frozen before being toasted. The sudden drop in temperature followed by reheating causes a portion of the carbohydrates to convert into “resistant starch”, a structure that evades digestion in the small intestine entirely. Instead of breaking down into glucose, resistant starch passes directly through to the large intestine, where it ferments and acts similarly to dietary fibre.