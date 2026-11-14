I was in JSS 3 when I told my father that I was no longer interested in education —Arrested burglar

A suspected serial burglar, Nasiru, who was recently arrested by operatives of Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Oyo State Police Command, has spoken of how he got influenced by street boys he was interacting with and took the decision to leave home and join them, from where he delved into the crime world and started taking hard drugs. Nasiru, an Ibadan indigene, is just 21 years old.

The suspect’s brand of alleged crime may seem so insignificant or of little meaning when compared with others, but it has put many house owners in distress, with their thoughts on how to restore destroyed facilities and make things right again. More disheartening is how to make money to rebuild what they put in place in months or years but were vandalised in a few hours. Welcome to the activities of a solo underworld suspect who visited homes to break walls and POP ceilings and steal copper, brass and other items, until the long arm of the law caught up with him recently.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Police Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement, said that the suspected serial burglar was nabbed on Saturday, October 31, at about 9:45 a.m., following information received on the same date from concerned residents of Oyewole Zone 2, Ile-Igbon, Ejioku/Iyana Offa area of Ibadan.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the residents of the areas reported the suspect’s activities to operatives of the VCRU at its Maku Base, prompting them to track and apprehend him at a residential apartment in the area. He was arrested with a sack containing house cables and other valuable items estimated at ₦3 million.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to burgling four residential apartments within the Ejiooku/Iyana Offa area, from where he allegedly stole house cables, mobile phones, motorcycle batteries and other household valuables, with the total value of items stolen in the four incidents estimated at ₦16.22 million, while some of the stolen property had been recovered from his possession.

The operatives subsequently visited the identified crime scenes as part of efforts to establish the facts and recover the remaining items. During investigation, Saturday Tribune learnt that Nasiru confessed to the crime and named two of the receivers of the stolen items, whose names he gave as Salisu and Abdullahi. He also disclosed giving part of the stolen items to one Farouk.

In an interview with Saturday Tribune, the suspect admitted: “It is true I was burgling houses and stealing copper and brass.” He further narrated: “I started stealing three years ago. How I usually operated was that I would go on surveillance in areas, marking out unoccupied houses that I would break into at Ile Igbon. I had lived and gone to school in that environment before. On the day of operation, I would get there at about 5 a.m. I would use a screwdriver and plier to remove copper wire and brass. After spending about two hours, I would come out and take the stolen items to buyers to sell. A kilogramme is usually bought for N10,000, and I used to sell up to three kilogrammes. I would then use the money to smoke Ice. I’ve been smoking Ice for about three years and I was taught by my street gang members.”

He told Saturday Tribune that he deliberately ran away from home to join street boys. “I started sleeping on the streets after I ran away from home about five years ago. My action was as a result of peer group influence. I was in JSS 3 when I told my father that I was no longer interested in education,” he stated.

He said that his mother, a Ghanaian, left his father and became a commercial sex worker before returning to her country, leaving behind the five children she had for his father while he was still young and unaware of what was happening. “I am the first born, and the four other children are with my father and well-behaved. My father, who is tired of my misbehaviour, has told the police to handle me as they deem fit. I was not like this before but was influenced by those I was moving with,” Nasiru added.

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He said that another suspect, Farouk, was arrested because of what he called ‘àténù’ as a slang, a Yoruba word fully written as àtenuje. He said that the suspect wanted to benefit from what he knew as a wrong deed.

In his own confession, the second suspect, Farouk, aged 24, said he never went to school as his parents broke up when he was at a tender age. My mother left me with my father and went away with my younger sister. My father handed me over to his other wives and they maltreated me so much. Nobody sent me to school. The senior wives would ask me to hawk moinmoin in the morning and evening. At a point, as I was growing, I asked my father about my mother when the ill-treatment was too much to bear. He took me to her at Beere area. My mother took me in and put me in Ogunpa market to learn shoe sales. But whenever I came back late, instead of my mom to reprimand me, she would start throwing bottles at me, telling me not to come inside her house as I was moving with bad friends. She is a strict woman. Her anger made me leave for Gbagi area to start working as a load carrier,” Farouk told Saturday Tribune.

He said he was arrested by the police for benefiting from the items vandalised and stolen by Nasiru. “On a particular day, I was picking plastic bottles in the early hours when I and another young man saw Nasiru moving with a sack along a bush path. We threatened him that we would inform security operatives nearby and he pleaded that we should not, promising to give us out of what he had, which he did. I sold the one he gave me for N2,000. That was all I got.” He disclosed that he was sleeping under a bridge and confessed to smoking Colorado.

Two suspected receivers who were reported to have initially confessed to buying copper wire from the principal suspect, but when interviewed by Saturday Tribune, they denied knowing Nasiru despite his repeated confrontation with them, during which he reminded them of their interactions. Salisu, from Kano State, who said he dealt in sale of plastics and other waste items (bola) denied purchasing any stolen items from Nasiru.

One of the victims, Mr Olakunle, a contractor, who narrated his experience, told Saturday Tribune: “I moved out of my house at Ile Igbon to another one. I used to go to my former house constantly, while I was on a lookout for someone to lease it.

“I got someone one eventually and took him there. It is a two-bedroom flat. The intending tenant saw it and liked it. Two days after, I got a solar panel to fix in the house because there was no electricity supply. On getting there, I opened the front door but saw the kitchen ajar. I noticed that all wall sockets had been removed. I checked the main box connecting all the cables in the house and discovered they had all been cut off. I started checking for the spot through which the vandal gained entry into the house and discovered that a pipe was broken from the window burglar proof, and the net was torn. The vandal entered my wife’s room through the very narrow space. He destroyed the POP ceiling, used two plastic containers as means to get into the manhole. When we checked, the place was empty. No single cable. That day, we could not do anything because the house had been rendered inhabitable.”

He said that he was called that the vandal had been caught by the CCTV of another house when he went there to operate. “The owner of the house, an Alhaja, saw him on CCTV and called other residents who surrounded the building. But the suspect scaled the fence, removed his clothes and hid in the bush near the house. However, he was brought out, thanks to the CCTV. By then, he had vandalised four houses. He was even seen covering a CCTV camera of a particular house with a cloth when he noticed it during an operation,” Mr Olakunle said.

The PPRO said that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.