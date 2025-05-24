Is bread good for me?

I recently heard that regular consumption of bread is bad for the health. Kindly let me know if this is true or not.

Lydia (by SMS)

The highly processed flour and additives in white, packaged bread can make it unhealthful. Consuming too much white bread can contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. However, buying bread with the word “whole” as the first ingredient still does not guarantee a healthful product. It is only the first step.

Even whole-grain bread can contain 20 or more ingredients, including preservatives and added salt and sugars. Not all of these contribute to good health. Preservatives may help bread stay fresh for longer, but people can store fresh bread that contains fewer preservatives in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain freshness. Many types of bread contain added sugars or sugar substitutes. People should avoid those with corn syrup or any that contain ingredients ending in “-ose” listed at the beginning of the ingredient list because these are all sugars. Examples include sucrose, glucose, and fructose. Manufacturers typically order an ingredients list according to the weight of ingredients in the product. Ingredients that appear near the top of the list will be present in relatively high proportions. Bread made with sprouted grains is a good option. When a grain is sprouted, its nutrients become easier to digest and more available to the body for use. It can be a better source of protein, fiber, vitamin C, folate, and other nutrients.

