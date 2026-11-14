Between vaping and smoking

I want to know if vaping is better than smoking.
Lastborn (by SMS)
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Although vaping generally exposes the user to fewer toxic chemicals than smoking, but it is not safe and still carries significant health risks, including lung injury and high nicotine exposure. Smoking remains more harmful overall, but vaping is not a harmless alternative.
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