Ask the Doctor

Between vaping and smoking

Dr. Wale Okediran
vaping and smoking

I want to know if vaping is better than smoking.

Lastborn (by SMS)

READ ALSO: Eating eggs at old age

Although vaping generally exposes the user to fewer toxic chemicals than smoking, but it is not safe and still carries significant health risks, including lung injury and high nicotine exposure. Smoking remains more harmful overall, but vaping is not a harmless alternative.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article toast and ordinary bread Between toast and ordinary bread
Next Article My daughter’s menses My daughter’s menses

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune