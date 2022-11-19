Between sugar and sweeteners

I want to stop using sugar and replace it with sweeteners, however, I am worried because of some of the negative I am reading about sweeteners. Kindly advise me.

Temitayo (by SMS)

Science has confirmed that natural sweeteners are generally safe. However, consuming too much added sugar, even natural sweeteners, can lead to health problems, such as tooth decay, weight gain, poor nutrition. While sugar-free alternatives, particularly of drinks, could be beneficial to someone who is trying to lose weight or improve their diet, recent data suggest that they are not the healthiest option available. Whilst a diet drink might be better than a sugary one, water might be even better.

