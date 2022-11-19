My dream is to be of service to mankind —Precious Okoye

Standing tall in different endeavours in a society that does not seem to support women, Precious Onyinye Okoye is blazing the trail and leaving her mark on the entertainment industry.

For her, the odds may not be in her favour being a woman, Okoye who doubles as a model believes that with her talent and commitment to her craft, there is nothing strong enough to stop her from achieving her set goals.

with her hands in different pies, the graduate of Botany from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) said she is constantly driven by her passion to give her life a meaning hence her resolve to keep putting herself into crafts that would guarantee her a sustainable life development.

According to her, being passionate about her modeling life and other humanitarian services she is involved in helped her to keep learning something new about life and survival daily, adding that “I am self driven, with interpersonal communication skills, which makes it easy to relate with people. I possess the zeal and eagerness to learn new things which has aided my abilities to learn fast and efficiently.”

Apart from her involvement in the entertainment industry, Okoye is also canvassing support for farmers in the agricultural sector and hopes to use her position when she emerges Miss Africa 2022 to advocate for quality education through skill acquisition for the youth.

According to her, emerging Miss Africa 2022 will give “me the opportunity to advocate for quality education through skill acquisition for the youth. I want to use my incentive to select 200 farmers that will be benefiting from my fertilizer initiative as this will support local farmers in Africa and enhance productivity.”

She said further that her role will “help create effective job opportunities which will help fight hunger and poverty not just in my country Nigeria but in Africa at large. My dream is to volunteer as a Nigerian representative at the United Nations (UN) which will give me a platform to be of service to mankind,” she added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE