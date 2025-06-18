Benue killings: BIPC donates food, water to IDPs in Yelwata

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has pledged to provide loaves of bread and sachet water to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Yelwata camp three times every week.

The displaced persons are currently sheltered at the International Market camp located along George Akume Way in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, who visited the camp on Tuesday in the company of top management and staff of the organisation, donated 500 loaves of BIPC bread and 1,000 bags of sachet water to the IDPs.

Asemakaha said, “We’re here to stand in solidarity with you and share in your pain. We will continue to bring bread and water every three days for as long as you remain here. You’re not alone. The governor we have, the one that is doing everything possible to restore peace so that people will go back to their homes, will not allow the enemy to succeed. We feel your pains. Nobody will be happy to wake up and see that his family members, friends are killed, houses burnt into ashes and everything destroyed. We just came here with a little token of 500 loaves of bread and 1000 bags of water today. This will continue three times every week. We just want you to know that we are part of your pains and part of what you are going through.”

The BIPC boss also conveyed Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commitment to restoring peace and security in Yelwata and other areas affected by insecurity across the state, assuring the displaced persons that the government would not abandon them in their time of need.

In a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Dr Donald Komgbenda, expressed appreciation for the donation.

He disclosed that the camp is currently accommodating 3,078 internally displaced persons across 1,277 households, comprising 1,057 males and 2,027 women and children.

