Cross River: Gov Otu reshuffles media team, appoints new CPS

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has announced a minor reshuffle in his media team as part of efforts to strengthen the administration’s communication strategy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh, Mr. Lunus Obogo, who previously served as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has been elevated to the position of Chief Press Secretary (CPS), while retaining his Special Adviser portfolio.

Simultaneously, the former Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nsa Gill, has been reassigned as the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Governor.

The government explained that the changes were made in line with its commitment to fostering a more effective, transparent, and responsive communication framework. “Obogo’s appointment is in line with the administration’s commitment to strengthening its information machinery for effective and responsive communication,” the statement read.

The shake-up is aimed at enhancing the flow of information between the government and the people, ensuring that citizens remain well-informed and engaged. While Obogo will now steer the Governor’s press operations, Gill is expected to focus on strategic public affairs, deepening citizen engagement and reinforcing government transparency.

With this new appointment, Obogo becomes the third Chief Press Secretary under Governor Otu’s administration. His predecessors include Mr. Emmanuel Obeche, who was redeployed to Abuja as Special Adviser on Media shortly after his appointment, followed by Mr. Nsa Gill.

The appointments take immediate effect.

