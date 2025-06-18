US: Man accuses actor Tyler Perry of sexual harassment in $260m lawsuit

An actor and screenwriter, Derek Dixon, has filed a $260 million lawsuit against American filmmaker Tyler Perry, accusing him of repeated sexual harassment and claiming he used his power and influence in an attempt to coerce a sexual relationship.

The 46-page complaint, lodged last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that Perry made unwanted advances toward the plaintiff, Derek Dixon, and later attempted to suppress an alleged sexual assault by offering him a professional opportunity.

“Mr. Perry’s success has led him to believe that money and influence can get him whatever he wants,” the complaint states.

“Mr. Perry sought the one thing his wealth and influence could not purchase — a sexual relationship with a man who would remain silent.”

A lawyer for Perry has denied the allegations, describing the claims as a scam. “But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail,” the lawyer said in a statement, accusing Dixon of engineering the situation to his benefit.

According to the filing, Dixon met Perry in 2019 while working for an events company. Perry reportedly offered him an acting role and later invited him to his Georgia home, where the alleged misconduct began.

The lawsuit claims Perry served Dixon alcohol, asked him to stay over, and later entered his bed and groped him.

“Dixon kept informing Perry that he was not into sex in order to keep Perry at bay while at the same time not insulting the person who was dangling his career in front of him,” the suit reads.

According to NBC News, the document further alleges that Perry sent sexually charged texts, called frequently, and treated Dixon like an on-call “pet.” Despite this, Dixon accepted a role in Perry’s television show The Oval, during which he says the harassment intensified.

Dixon’s character was initially meant to be killed off, but Perry allegedly suggested his continuation on the show depended on their “relationship.”

The lawsuit also accuses Perry of further groping incidents in 2020 and 2021, including during a cast trip to the Bahamas and again at Perry’s house.

Following the latter alleged assault, one of Perry’s lawyers reportedly praised Dixon’s performance, telling him “Christmas came early.” Dixon was subsequently offered a raise and Perry purchased the rights to a script Dixon had written, titled Losing It.

The suit alleges Perry had “no intention of ever producing” the script and used the purchase as leverage to keep Dixon silent. Although the script was filmed, the show was never developed or pitched to networks, according to the complaint.

Dixon eventually declined another offer to work as a writer on one of Perry’s shows and instead filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The current status of that complaint remains unclear.

