Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Ahead of the presidential election holding on Saturday, the All Progressive Congress in Benue State on Monday held one day training in Makurdi for ward, local lovernment, constituency and state collation agents.

Declaring open the training, a stalwart of APC Moses Ayom, he charged collation agents of the APC in the state to make the desired sacrifice and reap the dividends after the elections.

Ayom described the collation agents as the most important component of the election just as he doled out N1 million to support the agents on some basic logistics.

He said, “You are the most important component in this election and this (training) is the most important segment of making Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria and Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue State.

“As you go out for the elections be prepared to make some sacrifices; make yourselves stakeholders where you can make demands at the end of the election and even demand for political positions when government is formed after the election.

“We know that we are having some difficulties; there is no money and no fuel, therefore it will make things more difficult, but with your dedication and hard work, we will make it”, he said with optimism.

In her remarks at the occasion, Chief Mrs, Dorothy Aga, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC also. urged the collation agents to work tirelessly and ensure that APC emerges winner of the presidential, governorship and other elections.

She observed that in view of the hard times, those that are mobile should assist those who are not mobile to get to their polling stations on the day of elections.

“The training is very important, but above all we have to make sacrifices, but let it be known to us that there is light at the end of the tunnel

“Don’t sell your votes, don’t be tired. Our women are committed and we are ready. Even the okada riders will take us to the interior parts for the elections”, she stated.





Former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Abuja and Plateau, Godwin Kwanga gave the collation agents tips on the processes of distribution materials and what to expect on the days preceding the election and on election day proper.

He also advised the agents to go back to their various localities and stepdown the training to the polling unit agents and ensure they are versed in the processes of the election.