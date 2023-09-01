The moment when BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Doyin, passionately kissed the photo of the evicted housemate and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, has stirred up quite a buzz among viewers and fans of the reality show.

It has become evident over time that Doyin has developed strong feelings for the British-born socialite ever since the All Stars edition began.

Kiddwaya himself acknowledged this affection, openly stating that he’s aware of Doyin’s interest in him.

However, he hasn’t reciprocated the same level of affection.

In a recently surfaced video, the housemates were reminiscing about their fellow contestants who had been evicted from the show, and their portraits were displayed on the wall as a tribute.

Doyin, who clearly harbours deep emotions for Kiddwaya, was captured on camera planting a heartfelt kiss on the photo of the billionaire heir.

The act has generated significant reactions from viewers, sparking discussions and speculations.

Watch the video here:

Catch some of the reactions here:

Imaginary love,

You can tell,

This girl is only attracted to people who don’t love her,

And I’m sure, she love toxic intimacy — joe (@JAEBHOOY8) August 31, 2023





Missing who no send your papa 😂😂 — Michelle🦋🌹 (@PrimeQuote_) August 31, 2023

Her love for guys with British accent though 😂 she always wants the finest guys in the house, people wey no dey reason her😂 this therapist doesn’t advise herself sha. — Benjamin’s daughter⭐ (@preshicutie) August 31, 2023

Someone else’s boyfriend🤣🤣 wahala for biggie’s children — Legal drug dealer 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@pharmwendy_) September 1, 2023

