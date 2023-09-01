In its efforts to bridge housing deficits in the State, the Edo State Development and Property Corporation (ESDPC), said it has constructed a total of 1,000 housing units in collaboration with private developers.

The Managing Director of ESDPC, John Zedomi, made the disclosure while briefing journalists during the unveiling of the corporation’s official logo and its mews housing project in Benin City.

He said the corporation which evolved from the defunct Bendel State Development and Property Authority (BDPA) is poised to provide the best housing services to both the rich and low-income earners.

Zedomi disclosed that the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo has devised a means of delivering for the ESDPC through partnership with the private sector, which according to him has provided about 1000 housing units from 2017 till date.

He explained: “In 2018, there was a significant shift in the mode of engagement when the Edo State Development and Property Agency law was enacted.

“The 2018 EDPA Law gave the Agency more room to engage and collaborate with private sector investors and developers and structured the Agency to operate more autonomously without political interference.

“This was to realign the operations of the Agency with the thrust of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which had positioned itself as an enabler and facilitator of development.

“In enacting the ESDPC 2022 Law, the organisational structure was altered aside from the name change to strengthen its leadership and management, stating the calibre of human resources to occupy these positions.

“Other aspects of the old law were amended to strengthen the legal and financial autonomy of the organisation to enhance its private sector-facing nature. Therefore, the EDSPC’s activities are now treated as a business devoid of bureaucracy.

“This change reflects our renewed focus on fostering economic growth and sustainable development and actively engaging in and promoting responsible property development across the state.”

The ESDPC Managing Director, further revealed that the Corporation is currently working on other key projects geared toward shaping the state’s future





“Our corporation has been diligently working on several key projects that have the potential to transform our communities and enhance the quality of life for our citizens.

“The Emotan Garden City has 147 housing units is currently at the roofing level and up for sale. We recently handed over the sites to four real estate developers to develop over 700 housing units

“We are entering into a Joint Venture Partnership Arrangement with Orange Estate Land Developer Nigeria Limited and have already handed over the site at Iguovbiobo, along the Benin-Auchi Road for the development of blocks of flats totalling 108 Flats. This project will serve as an opportunity for home ownership and development of the host Community.

“Also,we signed a Joint Venture development agreement with Median Infrastructure Development Limited to develop 46 luxury apartments at Reservation Road, GRA, Benin. This comes after a successful Golf Mews Project, which was oversubscribed. This project is expected to commence in September 2023.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE