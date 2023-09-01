An international Trade specialist, Heuda Farsh Guessous, has advocated the need to secure intellectual property rights in the international markets to prevent third parties from exploiting the rights.

Farsh-Guessous, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Consulting Group and co-founder of the Foodshow, said this while speaking on the topic ‘Ensuring a Market Access in a Globalised World’ at a four-day summit organised by Lifesquare leadership Initiative, held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Participants at the summit came from four countries, namely, United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco.

The expert noted that many companies breaking into the international market underestimated the barrier posed by cultural differences.

In order to cope with the differences, she stressed the need to adapt to the products to gain access to the market, adding that for them to access the markets, they must constantly adapt to the cultural differences.

“There is a need to secure intellectual property rights in these markets. You have to prevent third parties in those markets from exploiting your intellectual property rights, which will encourage them to work with you under a licensing or similar arrangement.”

Speaking on ‘strategies to manage the effect of globalisation’, Farsh-Guessous said that “some academics say globalisation must foster equitable growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“Others resist globalisation to maintain local countries, communities and values. The future of globalisation depends on how society and authorities respond to its difficulties and opportunities,” she added.

While globalisation can neither be stopped nor reversed, the international trade specialist canvassed the need for nations to mold or direct it to benefit human well-being and planetary health.

She added that globalisation policies tend to be advantageous to companies that have the resources and infrastructure to operate their supply chains or distribution in many different countries notwithstanding their implications on the survival of small local businesses.

“For instance, a local New York hamburger joint may struggle to compete with the prices of a multinational burger-making corporation,” she explained.





In her remarks, the Managing Director of Lifesquare Leadership Initiative, Dr. Susan Ake, said the four-day executive masterclass summit themed, ‘The Effect of Globalisation on Peace and Security’ is apt and timely considering the dimensions of globalisation in today’s world which are far-reaching, influencing every aspect of lives, from the economy to technology, culture to security, and beyond.

Ake said, “As we convene in this esteemed gathering, we are not merely participants in a summit; we are collaborators in a global conversation, seeking to understand, navigate, and shape the future of our interconnected world.

“Over the next three days, we will delve deeply into the complex relationship between globalisation, peace, and security, exploring the challenges and opportunities we face in an increasingly interdependent world.

“We will learn from each other, engage in rich dialogue, and together, illuminate the path forward. It is our collective wisdom, experience, and commitment to peace and security that will guide us through the complexities of globalisation and its effects”.

The Managing Director also informed the participants that came from four countries, United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco that the 12th edition of the Pan African Investment Summit and Peace Leadership Awards to be organized by UNIPGC Africa in collaboration with Lifesquare leadership initiative will hold in Lusaka, Zambia.

The esteemed Global President of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council, Amb. Jonathan Emmamuzo Ojadah, graced the gathering to welcome and induct new members during the ceremonial dinner, while the Secretary-General of the UNIPGC, Amb. Adedoyin Rosaline Amangbo also attended the event.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE