Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, is a Nigerian rapper, popularly known for his distinct rap style and creative ingenuity.

The 16th Headies Award was held yesterday, September 3rd, 2023, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a viral video, Blaqbonez said on the award night that Tg Omori did not win, but he is still the best director.

He said, ”It’s so sad that the last award Tg Omori and I did not win it, but we are still the best directors.”

Blaqbonez congratulated himself on his win, stating that he was nominated for ten wards but had zero wins in the last award.

“10 nominations, zero win, I thought I was going to

go 0-3 today again, I did not come to Atlanta today to count bridges.”

