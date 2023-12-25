Adebola Adeyemo, a former Personal Assistant to veteran actor Emeka Ike, recently revealed that Ex- wife slapped him first, twice and also withdrew huge amount without his consent.

He stated this during a live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Adeyemo, who has close ties with both Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Emma, disclosed details about their tumultuous relationship.

Adeyemo explained his initial reluctance to speak out, citing the passage of time and the actor’s own willingness to address the issue. “Before, I didn’t want to say anything because it has been a long time. In fact, when it started, people were calling me to say something, but I refused. Not until when bros (Emeka Ike) really wanted to talk about it,” he conveyed.

Having strong connections with both parties due to his history as a model alongside Suzanne Emma and a collaborative job with Emeka Ike, Adeyemo delved into the intricacies of their relationship. “I am very close to that family. In fact, I am close to both of them because me and mama started as models even before she started dating Emeka Ike. I am close to Emeka because of a job that we did together at Maryland,” he revealed.

When asked by Daddy Freeze about Emeka Ike laying hands on his ex-wife, Adeyemo recounted an incident during a visit to Osogbo. “Mama did first twice. We were in Surulere, we wanted to go to Osogbo to go and meet Laide, because Laide was filming Jejere at that time,” he shared.

Adeyemo highlighted a specific incident that exacerbated tensions, involving Ike’s daughter. “What caused the problem that day was the daughter, and that girl was like a year old at that time. They called us that Mama was supposed to go take the brother at the school, they now called that the brother was at the school, which is Jesse, the third born,” he recalled.

He further elaborated on the situation, stating, “When we got there, they said that ‘oh, they have gone home.’ When we got to the house, we saw the girl at the walkway of the side and there was nobody with the girl. So he picked the girl; she already messed her body. I was there; he was really angry and called Michael.”

“Micheal was in the sitting room, so Micheal and Ken came outside, and said they didn’t know anything. Mama was in the kitchen; she came, and both of them were having an argument. I was coming downstairs, and that was when Mama hit Emeka,” Adeyemo concluded, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the troubled relationship.

