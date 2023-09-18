As the BBNaija All Stars reality show approaches its conclusion, housemates are diligently working to secure their spots in the finals, and the recent Head of House game played a crucial role in determining the first finalist.

Ilebaye emerged as the Head of House for the week by defeating Angel in an endurance game, automatically earning herself a place in the reality show’s finale.

Following the Head of House announcement, the housemates proceeded with their regular nominations, with the following nominations made:

Ceec nominated Adekunle and Soma.

Mercy nominated Angel and Venita.

Ilebaye nominated Soma and Angel.

Cross nominated Angel and Soma.

Pere nominated Adekunle and Venita.

Venita nominated Soma and Pere.

Angel nominated Venita and Adekunle.

Soma nominated Pere and Mercy.

Adekunle nominated Soma and Angel.

As a result of these nominations, five housemates are up for possible eviction this week: Soma, Venita, Pere, Adekunle, and Angel.

Notably, Mercy Eke was not nominated during this round, securing her spot in the finals.

This brings the total number of housemates guaranteed a place in the finals to four, with the ultimate showdown set to take place next week Sunday.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE