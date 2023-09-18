As part of her Community Development Service (CDS), a Corps member serving in Bauchi State, Jubilant Ebonor, has donated 12 sets of 3-in-1 chairs to the Government Secondary School, Birshin-Fulani, located in the suburbs of Bauchi metropolis.

During the chair donation event held on Monday, the Corps member stated that this gesture was a crucial aspect of her Community Development Service (CDS) project.

She shared that she initiated this project after witnessing some students at the school studying while sitting on the bare floor.

Ebonor emphasised, “Regardless of language, tribe, religion, societal status, or family background, we all deserve the right to education and to be schooled.”

An obviously delighted and jubilant Ebonor added, “To realise this right, there must be access and opportunity to classroom seats where learning can take place comfortably.”

“Recognising the limited and nearly unavailable seating and recognising it as a necessity, I undertook this personal project, which I named ‘Sit a Child to Learn,’ accommodating 36 students,” she stressed.

“This project became possible through support and sponsorship from some philanthropists,” she added.

The Corps member also highlighted that this project would benefit not only the current students but also future students joining the school.

Mr. Bitrus Tambaya, the School Principal, speaking on behalf of the school management, expressed gratitude to the Corps member for this kind gesture.

He explained that this gesture would significantly improve the learning experience for the students and create a more comfortable environment for education.

However, the Principal called on other Corps members to follow her example by making positive contributions to their host communities.





In addition to the chair donation, the Corps member also provided training to 23 women from the Sabon Kaura community in the Bauchi metropolis on coconut oil production, empowering them to generate income to support their households.

