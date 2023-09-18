The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has assured that with the policies being implemented by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Nigerian economy would see a turnaround in one year.

The chairman of the forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, gave the assurance on Monday while emerging from a meeting with President Tinubu at the UN One Plaza in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Flanked by his colleagues from Lagos, Kaduna, Gombe, Oyo and Akwa Ibom states, he told reporters that what the country is going through now is like a pregnant woman in the pains of pregnancy.

According to him, what would happen next year would be the joy of giving birth.

He said the governors who are all part of the president’s delegation to UNGA observed that with the several engagements Tinubu has had and his policies, things are already looking up in Nigeria.

He said: “There were several engagements, side meetings, side events, many under education, SDGs, healthcare, which the country is engaging in and the sub nationals are also engaging in side events as well.

“Nigeria is now moving forward, our doors are open for business and investments.

“And you can see from the recent pronouncements of the federal government in terms of subsidy removal, exchange rate liberalization, things are beginning to move forward.

“The stock exchange is now more robust than ever.

“Wait for one year and see what Nigeria will be.

“Yes, when you embark on reforms, there’s some slight adjustments which we are going through.





“Like I always say, it is like a pregnant woman, the pains she goes through through pregnancy and the joy of giving birth is what you will see next year by the grace of God.”

