BBNaijaAllStars ex-housemate, Adekunle, has confessed he enjoyed the relationship he had with his love interest, Venita.

He revealed this during an interview with Ebuka, the host of the reality show. The King of Islanders revealed that he didn’t go into the house with the idea of focusing on a ship, but Venita’s intelligence attracted him.

Adekunle admitted to learning a couple of things about the dynamics of a relationship from his ship.

He said, “I think one of the key things of a relationship is essentially being able to take from each other and learn from each other.

“All in all, even if we had our down moments, I enjoyed the ship.”

Bad Boy Deks also disclosed that he wanted to apologise to Venita but didn’t have the opportunity. He also commented on the dinner he and Venita were going to.

He admitted that Venita had said she was upset with him and didn’t want to speak to him. Adekunle revealed that they did not speak the whole day until their special dinner was announced.

He confessed that he wanted to address the issue, but he never got the opportunity.

When asked what his low moments were, he admitted he didn’t like his fight with Pere but nevertheless still enjoyed the show.

