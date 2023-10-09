BBNaijaAllStars season 8 housemates and Reality TV personality, Pere Egbi, popularly known as Pere, has revealed what attracted him to colleague, Mercy Eke.

Pere spoke during a recent interveiw on Sabi Radio with his colleague, Miracle OP.

According to him, the main thing that got him attached to Mercy is her unwavering faith and deep love for God.

He said, “On the bed was a small bible; that night, I took a peak in the blue room and she was reading the bible. When you see Mercy, you won’t think she’s the type of person who is that spiritual with God. And every time, you see her praying every day.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE