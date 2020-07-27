BBNaija lockdown: All new eviction twists explained

The first BBNaija Lockdown Sunday Live show was held yesterday and there were a lot of surprises for the audience and the housemates.

The first twist that Ebuka announced is that every housemate will be put up for eviction. This means that from Monday, every housemate faces the risk of being evicted from the house. A housemate’s chance of staying in the house depends on how much the audience votes for them.

Here is the best part, the Head of House and the Deputy Head of House are automatically saved from eviction. This means that on Mondays, whoever wins the Head of House challenge and whoever is chosen as the deputy, cannot be evicted out of the BBNaija Lockdown house.

The second twist of the night is that there will be a live housemate eviction show on Sundays. What this means is that the four housemates with the least number of votes will also face the risk of eviction. The other housemates have to vote for who they want to stay in the house, and whoever has the least number of votes from the housemates will be evicted.

You know what this means, things are going to get more intense, and we are here for all of it. All the housemates are saved this week, but evictions begin next week and only the Head of House and Deputy Head of House will be saved.

The new Head of House and deputy will be chosen today after the Head of House games and the battle to save your fave begins.

