PDP chieftain wants NASS leadership to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

The House of Representatives leadership has been called to, as a matter of urgency, and in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, declare the seat of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency vacant due to the defection of the Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara from the PDP, under which ticket he was re-elected in 2019 back to the APC without any cogent reason of intraparty crisis as required.

The call was made by a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state, Mallam Bibi Dogo in a statement he issued in Bauchi late Sunday saying that​ the defection of Yakubu Dogara is Political indiscipline and that the people of ​ Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa who elected him under the flat form of PDP ​ were no longer comfortable being “totally eclipsed” in the House. ​

He added that “They don’t know any convincing reason why he defected to APC, he didn’t consult them before his defection“I hereby call on the Reps leadership to quickly declare Dogara’s seat vacant to enable the constituents to elect a capable replacement,”.

Bibi Dogo further said that the People of the area would have set a machinery in motion for Yakubu Dogara’s recall and that the process would soon commence in earnest because “we will not condone political indiscipline”.

The PDP chieftain expressed disbelief on the reasons given by Yakubu Dogara in a letter sent to his ward chairman saying that they are nothing but flimsy excuses because the alleged money is N3.6b not N4.6b and ​ a contract was awarded for the purchase of Vehicles and Dogara is one of the beneficiaries of the vehicles.

On the conduct of LGCs elections, he said that it was the outbreak of Covid 19 that delayed the state government saying that presently a Date has been fixed by the State Independent Electoral Commission and it will be conducted in October adding that, “And everybody knows that the Governor came from a royal family and has great respect to traditional institutions”, ​

He said it was a shameful act for Yakubu Dogara who dumped the APC in 2019 elections, to “so quickly return to pick the same broom he said was not sweeping well” and alleged that there were talks from many quarters that Yakubu Dogara’s return to APC was initiated to cover himself from the mess of NDDC that is now booming.

Bibi Dogo further alleged that Yakubu Dogara had made three defections in recent times, having moved from PDP to APC ahead of the 2015 general elections and moved again from APC to PDP ahead of 2019 general election and now he moved from PDP to APC to prepare for 2023 elections.

He said that “His jumping from party to party smacks of political indiscipline but you know that a rolling stone gathers no moss. Unfortunately, too, he lacks the political discipline to be trusted with any public office in Bogoro , Dass , Tafawa Balewa, How can you trust a man whose only political antecedent is jumping from one party to another?”

​NIGERIAN TRIBUNE