Bayelsa government closes schools over flooding

The Government of Bayelsa State has directed all public primary, secondary and private schools in the state to suspend all academic activities and embark on a flood break from Monday 3rd October to Friday, 11th November, 2022.

In a statement on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Education, Agala Damini, said that the directive became necessary in order to safeguard the lives of teachers and students as flood water begins to submerge some parts of the state.

However, he said 18 schools across Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia and Yenagoa Local Government Areas are expected to wait until Monday, 10th October, 2022 before embarking on the flood break.

He further explained that the delay is due to a proposed visit by officials from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Abuja and Ministry of Education personnel for a data validation exercise in the said schools.

Damini also appealed to head teachers of the affected schools to comply and provide the required documents and data to enable the officials to complete their assignments in record time before the flood water begins to submerge their locations.

The flood situation being monitored by Tribune Online revealed the flood water is gradually submerging parts of Adagbabiri Swali, Azikoro, Amassoma, Sagbama communities and the Nembe Kingdom in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Am Healthy, Fit To Serve Nigerians ― Tinubu

Two-term Lagos State Governor and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he is physically fit for the rigour of the Presidency…….

Islamic Cleric Who Saved Christians, Airport Cleaner Among 437 National Honourees

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has listed an 87-year-old Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdulahi Abubakar; a cleaner, Joseph Agu; security guard, Rahim Mohammed and Misa Usman, among notable Nigerians…..…

States To Access World Bank’s $750m Facility By December —Presidency

Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, at the weekend, disclosed that state governments will start accessing the World Bank’s $750 million facility by December 2022..…

MAN Faults Increase In MPR, CRR, Says Tougher Times Await Nation’s Manufacturing Sector





THE Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the recent increase of the two monetary parameters, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).…..

Decomposing Bodies Of Two Missing Ladies Found In Kwara Hospital CMD’s Office

Decomposing bodies of two women earlier declared missing have been found in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.…..

10 Quick Facts About Big Brother Naija Season 7 Winner, Phyna

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna was on Sunday declared the winner of the Season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show with the theme, Level-up, while Bryann emerged as the first runner-up.…..