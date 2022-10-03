Shi’ites demand release of corpses of 9 members killed during protest

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has filed for committal of the Inspector General of Police to Correctional Centre for his refusal to obey the court judgement delivered on 29th June 2020, which ordered the release of the corpses of Free-Zakzaky protesters killed during a protest in Abuja.

Recall that members of IMN also known as Shi’ites were allegedly shot dead during a protest staged to demand the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic movement, Halima Aliyu recalled that on Monday, 22nd July 2019, police officers attacked a free-Zakzaky protest and opened fire on the protesters which led to the killing of 12 protesters, 1 unknown person, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a Journalist with Channels TV.

“We would like to inform the public that we have applied for an order for committal of Inspector General of Police to Correctional Centre for his refusal to obey the court judgement delivered on 29th June 2020, which ordered for the release of the corpses of Free-Zakzaky protesters killed by the men of the Nigeria Police on 22nd July 2019 at Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

“Form 49; Contempt of and disobedience to court order proceedings has been filed at the Federal High Court Abuja against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital Abuja.

“Both the IGP and the CMD are expected to appear before Justice J. K. Omotosho of Court 7, Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja on Wednesday 5th October 2022.

“The content of Form 49, signed by the Registrar of the Federal High Court states in part, take note that the applicant applied for an order for your committal to Correctional Centre having disobeyed the order of this court made on the 29th June 2020.





“As written in the form and hearing notice served to the IGP and the CMD, the Court informed them that take further notice that you are hereby required to attend Court on Wednesday, 5th October 2022 by 9:00 am,” she said.

She explained that after the Police opened fire on the protesters, they evacuated the corpses of the slain protesters, deposited 4 at the National Hospital and 2 at Asokoro District Hospital and some of the protesters were able to take away the other six who also died instantly.

She said the police arrested many protesters and detained them at SARS facilities with neither medication nor feeding. ”While languishing in custody, 3 protesters eventually died, and again the corpses were moved to Asokoro District Hospital, making it 5 there.”

According to her, up until this moment, there are 4 corpses of protesters at National Hospital Abuja and 5 at Asokoro District Hospital.

She however noted that all efforts to collect the corpses proved abortive following the adamant conspiracy between the police and hospital authorities.

“Reliable information has it that Police authorities are hiding them to avoid being exposed as killers of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the journalist, upon whom they put aside post-mortem investigations.

“This is aimed at shielding themselves off giving away any forensic evidence in favour of the protesters whom they unjustly accused of committing the murder.

“Consequently, due to the obstinate refusal of the police to release the corpses of our brothers, we instituted legal proceedings against both the Police and the Hospitals. Judgement on corpses at National Hospital, Abuja has been delivered and we are waiting for judgement on corpses at Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja.

“Unfortunately, despite a Federal High Court judgement delivered on 29th June 2020 in our favour, up to this moment, the police have continued to withhold the corpses.

“In his judgement, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja declared that the killing of free-Zakzaky protesters by the agents of the Nigeria Police Force on the 22nd of July, 2019 as illegal, unlawful, null and void and amount to gross violation of their fundamental rights to life as enshrined in section 33 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The Court also ordered the Inspector General of Police to pay the sum of N15,000,000 to the families of the slain protesters. Moreover, the Court ordered both the Inspector General of Police and the CMD, National Hospital Abuja, to release the corpses of the protesters.

“Their actions are quite unbecoming of public officers whose duties are to be discharged in line with extant laws and regulations of the land which include obedience to valid orders of courts of competent jurisdictions.

“Accordingly, our prayer is that the Federal High Court should declare both the Inspector General of Police the CMD, National Hospital Abuja guilty of contempt of court and sentence both of them to imprisonment”, Aliyu added.