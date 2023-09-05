Commercial activities were at the lowest ebb as all categories of workers complied and joined the 2-day warning strike declared by the National leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Bauchi.

All the banks operating in the state were locked up for business just as other institutions obliged and joined the strike action as directed. The roads were almost empty, and with fewer vehicles and motorcycles aside, the commercial operators were seen plying the roads.

A visit to Ahmed Abdulkadir, popularly known as Bank Road, as it is the street housing all Commercial Banks, revealed that the banks’ premises are empty with an unusual serenity.

The State officials of the NLC were seen moving around various establishments, including government Offices, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, to ensure total compliance with the warning strike.

Some of the residents, though, agreed that the economic policies of the Federal Government are making life miserable and difficult, they opined that strike action is not the best solution as it had never been, rather increasing the hardship.

Ms Hope Amos, who had an important business to transact at the First Bank but could not, lamented that she was going to lose a fortune as she could not make the transfer for the business.





Chairman of the Bauchi State Council of the NLC, Comrade Ibrahim Maikudi, said that although there was a communication gap in sending the directive from the National Secretariat, workers in the state are cooperating with the officials.

According to him, “There are some little issues of communication here and there. Some of the workers are not fully aware of the strike. Yesterday even at the National Council, we were also waiting because the National leadership of NLC had a meeting with the Federal Government, and it was late, the meeting proved to be abortive, so that is why there are some little issues of compliance.”

Ibrahim Maikudi said, “For now, I think almost everybody has complied, and so, the level is highly satisfactory,”

However, commercial activities are ongoing at the popular markets within the metropolis as people can be seen going and coming to do one or two businesses.

