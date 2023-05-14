Having failed to achieve his Senatorial ambition in the last general elections, the Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who contested to represent Bauchi North District, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba popularly known as ‘IMBA’ has dumped the SDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former House of Representatives member who represented Katagum Federal Constituency, between 2015 – 2019 under the banner of the APC, announced his resignation from the SDP on Saturday in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA.

He was simultaneously received by the APC Chairman of the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa ward in Azare, Katagum LGA, Malam Adamu Abubakar.

The politician who had irreconcilable problems with the APC Leadership prior to the 2019 general elections, dumped it and joined the SDP under which he contested but lost the election.

While speaking to the press shortly after declaring for the APC, IMBA said that he is backpedalling into the party to join its reinvigoration for its betterment and Nigeria in general, having once been an insider.

He said, “The main reason for my coming back into the APC is to partake in rectifying some of its identified anomalies while placing it on a sound footing ahead, recalling that some APC members in Bauchi have different reasons for leaving the party, some were annoyed by acts of omission, especially during and after the party primaries.”

According to him, “This was the major reason some of us decided to stage a comeback into the APC in order to revive the party.”

He observed that majority of politicians in the state have up to date had their hearts with the APC as attested to with their clamour for the party prior to the 2015 polls, stressing that those regrouping for a stage-back may have some vital roles to play in the party.

Ibrahim Baba expressed confidence that APC would continue to expand from strength to strength now that some hitherto aggrieved members were understanding the anger of other members of the party saying, “By God’s grace we would nurture the party to an enviable position among its peers.”

The decampee member opined that the moment APC puts its house in order, things will get back to normal, calling on members to put behind their narrow-minded interests and forge ahead for the betterment of all.

Ibrahim Baba then revealed that himself and thousands of his supporters within the Bauchi North senatorial district and even beyond are now with the APC, and congratulated members for the party’s victory at the February 25 presidential election, as well as all other elective offices in the country.





Earlier receiving the decampee back into the APC, the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa Chairman of the party, Malam Adamu Abubakar congratulated the decampees, especially the former National Lawmaker for coming back into his original party.

Adamu Abubakar expressed delight that the coming back of Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba into the APC is a booster to the party that would go along in streamlining its successes at all political frontiers in the state and the country at large.