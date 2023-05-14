The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 185 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances at Abuja and Kano, respectively.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives raided two notorious drug joints at Zaro bunk in Bama Road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kano metropolis.

The operatives, he said, arrested 160 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances during the raids.

“Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on Saturday, May 13 along Kano-Maiduguri Road, with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg.

“A total of 65,200 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.

“This is even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp, within the FCT,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have frustrated a bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kg Cannabis indica.

Babafemi said the drugs concealed in imported used cars from Canada were seized on Thursday, May 11.

This, he said was during a joint 100 per cent examination of a container marked: MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded Terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“Two clearing agents linked with the container, Chief G.O. Njokwu and Mr Christopher Obialor have been arrested in collaboration with men of Nigeria Customs Service,” he said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…